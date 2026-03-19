By Michelle Roncal/El Especialito

It’s been a while since we’ve seen a movie like Project Hail Mary hit the big screen. Shot specifically for IMAX, El Especialito got a chance to experience it, and honestly, if you think movie theaters are dying, this film reminds you exactly why they still matter.

A familiar premise, closer to reality than we’d like

Ryan Gosling stars as Dr. Ryland Grace, a science teacher suddenly tasked with saving the planet. Not the most original premise in Hollywood, and somehow, not even the most unrealistic fear floating around these days. Still, the film manages to make you lose yourself in the experience.

Ryan Gosling en el papel

de Ryland Grace.

Cortesía de Amazon MGM Studios

A story that pulls you in completely

The story begins with Grace waking up light-years from home, alone on a spaceship, with no memory of how he got there. From that moment on, the film moves between past and present, slowly piecing together the events that led him to this mission.

The storytelling zigzags in a way that keeps you engaged the entire time. The film makes you lose all sense of time, with only the gradual numbness in your legs reminding you that the film is almost three hours long. My theory that nothing should be longer than an hour and a half went out the window with this one.

Humor, excess… and then something deeper

The first act is filled with genuinely funny moments. Gosling’s natural comedic timing comes through effortlessly, making his character feel relatable even in the most absurd circumstances.

But as the second act unfolds, his humor starts to lean a bit too heavily into the goofy side. It almost risks pulling you out of the experience. Almost.

Then suddenly, the tone shifts.

And just like that, Gosling reminds you why he’s an Oscar-nominated actor. The performance deepens, the stakes feel heavier, and the film finds its emotional core in the form of an inter-species friendship for the ages.

Sci-fi that doesn’t leave you confused

If you’re expecting something along the lines of Interstellar, you’re not wrong. Mostly in that this is a massive, made-for-theater sci-fi experience.

The major difference is that you can actually follow what’s happening without needing a physics degree. The scientific concepts are present, but they’re explained in a way that keeps you grounded instead of confused.

A story that actually connects

Based on the impossible-to-put-down novel by Andy Weir, the film delivers exactly what audiences need right now. There’s science fiction, there’s tension, there’s humor, and even a touch of romance and flirtation in certain moments.

Just enough to remind us, once again, how lucky Eva Mendes is. Lots of love to our Cuban sister.

At its core, Project Hail Mary is about friendship, loyalty, and bravery. And if the winter has left you feeling a little emotionally frozen, this film might just thaw you out.

Please watch it in IMAX while you can.